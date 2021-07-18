Holocene Advisors LP Sells 321,611 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 321,611 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Aptiv worth $55,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Aptiv by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

APTV stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,660 shares of company stock worth $7,589,227. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

