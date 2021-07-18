Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$37.58. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$36.74, with a volume of 70,989 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.86.

The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.11.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 4.6700004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

