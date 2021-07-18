Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Lifted by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 222.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,475 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saya Management LP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 79,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,291,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $280,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.07.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $230.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.21 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The stock has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

