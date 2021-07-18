Hope Bancorp (HOPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hope Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

