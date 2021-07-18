Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

