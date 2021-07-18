Howard W. Smith III Sells 8,012 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $902,471.68.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after buying an additional 926,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,548,000 after buying an additional 342,638 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 137,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,111,000 after buying an additional 110,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

