HRT Financial LP Grows Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 538.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,862 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on GMRE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.