HRT Financial LP Grows Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 243.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $69.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.89. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

