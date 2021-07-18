HRT Financial LP Invests $1.29 Million in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $41,414,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,185,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $28,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,444,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $23,092,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

