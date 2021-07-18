HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.23.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $203.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $203.97. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

