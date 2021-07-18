HRT Financial LP Purchases 12,043 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

HRT Financial LP grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 115.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $20,600,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,217,000 after purchasing an additional 225,749 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,108.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $4,068,293.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAKE. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $49.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.26. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.