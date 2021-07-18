HRT Financial LP Takes $1.23 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,231 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $59,121.50. Insiders have sold a total of 34,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

