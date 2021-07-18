HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,708 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,297,000 after purchasing an additional 221,776 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,141,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,162 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 479,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 34,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 324,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $7,989,569.28. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,767 shares of company stock worth $16,136,552 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $142.64 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.25.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.