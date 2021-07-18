HSBC Upgrades Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) to “Buy”

Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTC HKHGF opened at $4.64 on Friday. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

