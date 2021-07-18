HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $525.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total value of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $23,153,446. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after buying an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS traded up $8.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.59. 267,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $538.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.80 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $214.74 and a twelve month high of $616.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

