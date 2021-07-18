Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €37.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.59 ($47.76).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.83 ($0.98) on Tuesday, reaching €49.87 ($58.67). The stock had a trading volume of 281,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.42.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.