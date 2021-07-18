Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) Receives €37.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2021

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.59 ($47.76).

BOSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.83 ($0.98) on Tuesday, reaching €49.87 ($58.67). The stock had a trading volume of 281,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1 year high of €50.08 ($58.92). The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.42.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.