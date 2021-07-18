Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.18. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.27%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.