Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Sells 15,177 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 15,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $258,919.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,538,534.88.

On Thursday, July 8th, Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $824,331.70.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Humanigen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.