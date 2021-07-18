Huobi Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $8.33 or 0.00026380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $76.41 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00048494 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.96 or 0.00791118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

