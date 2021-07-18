Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

HSQVY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Husqvarna AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

