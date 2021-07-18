HYCON (HYC) Price Down 7.7% This Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $382,789.26 and $183,996.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000070 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00072489 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000190 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,025,463,117 coins and its circulating supply is 2,675,463,116 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

