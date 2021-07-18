Hyper Finance Achieves Market Cap of $546,852.04 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $546,852.04 and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00105334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00147317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.94 or 1.00021049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

