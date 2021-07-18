Hyve Market Cap Hits $4.43 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $108,227.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00101610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00148775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.85 or 0.99954076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

