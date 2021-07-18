Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

