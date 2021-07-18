IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stake Reduced by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,026,000 after buying an additional 1,823,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $143,190,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in IDEX by 4,634.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,153,000 after acquiring an additional 153,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.29. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.