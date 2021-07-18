IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist upped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of IGMS opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of -1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $77,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,179 shares of company stock valued at $470,187. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,759,000 after acquiring an additional 467,527 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,775,000 after acquiring an additional 534,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in IGM Biosciences by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,394,000 after acquiring an additional 193,331 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

