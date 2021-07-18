IMV (TSE:IMV) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock to C$2.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. IMV traded as low as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 267151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.82.

IMV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.76.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Company Profile (TSE:IMV)

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

