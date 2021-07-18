Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $334,515.00 in Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 3,845 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $334,515.00.
Shares of INCY opened at $78.33 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $110.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
