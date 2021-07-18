Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Short Interest Update

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the June 15th total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRT opened at $19.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

