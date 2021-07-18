Indorse Token Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. Indorse Token has a market capitalization of $448,109.40 and approximately $3,430.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00049482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00812901 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Indorse Token Coin Profile

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Buying and Selling Indorse Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

