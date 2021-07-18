Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Short Interest Update

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the June 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on INFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.34.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,344.23% and a negative return on equity of 4,651.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 267.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 2,341,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,570 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $3,141,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 305,092 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

