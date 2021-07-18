Insider Buying: Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) CFO Purchases $49,896.00 in Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUGX) CFO Paul Ginocchio bought 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00.

Paul Ginocchio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Paul Ginocchio bought 12,044 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $61,183.52.

OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $5.63 on Friday. Augmedix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

