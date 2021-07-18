Insider Buying: Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) Major Shareholder Purchases $30,000,000.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) major shareholder (Bermuda) Ltd Gap purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $21.08 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 16.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CNTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

