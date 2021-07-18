Insider Buying: Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Major Shareholder Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) major shareholder Global Hc Fund Pte. Vertex II acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $13.36 on Friday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $16.22.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

