Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after buying an additional 988,484 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.