Insider Buying: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Acquires $14,848,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 320,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00.
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $288.88.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 38.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,321,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
