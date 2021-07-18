Insider Buying: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Acquires $14,848,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 320,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,848,000.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $286.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $288.88.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 38.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,321,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Moderna by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

