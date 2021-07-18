Insider Buying: ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Director Buys $27,620.00 in Stock

ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) Director Magnus T. Helgason bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ PROS opened at $12.80 on Friday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $560.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). ProSight Global had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $222.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,535,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProSight Global in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

