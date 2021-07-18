Insider Buying: SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Director Robert S. Strong purchased 1,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $19.95. 2,212,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.06. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of SLM by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of SLM by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.