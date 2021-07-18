Insider Buying: Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Purchases $21,520.00 in Stock

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) CEO Ronald Kirk Huntsman bought 4,000 shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $21,520.00.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVOS. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VVOS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

