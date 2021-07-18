Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Sells $120,954.15 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $120,954.15.

Pascal Touchon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Pascal Touchon sold 14,194 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $231,646.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,790,000 after buying an additional 494,694 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,885,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,872,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,708,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,332,000 after buying an additional 500,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,158,000 after buying an additional 2,315,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,507,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,178,208 shares in the last quarter.

ATRA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

