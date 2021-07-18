Insider Selling: Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,920.

Robert Herdman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Robert Herdman sold 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.73, for a total value of C$87,300.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$46,110.00.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

