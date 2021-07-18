Insider Selling: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Insider Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) insider Wayne S. Doiguchi sold 375,000 shares of California BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $7,177,500.00.
CALB stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.18%.
California BanCorp Company Profile
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
