Insider Selling: California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Insider Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) insider Wayne S. Doiguchi sold 375,000 shares of California BanCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $7,177,500.00.

CALB stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. California BanCorp has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 169,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in California BanCorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 49,450 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

