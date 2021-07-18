Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CMO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.
NYSE:CRC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 496,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
California Resources Company Profile
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
