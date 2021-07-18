Insider Selling: California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CMO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

NYSE:CRC traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.41. The stock had a trading volume of 496,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,268,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,755,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

