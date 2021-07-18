Insider Selling: Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Sells 18,200 Shares of Stock

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00.

Shares of CFFN stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 509,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,976. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

