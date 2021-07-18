Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $144,646.54 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $144,646.54.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.
Shares of CSTL opened at $64.99 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.24.
Several research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,907,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
