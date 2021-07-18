Insider Selling: Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) COO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at $14,104,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

