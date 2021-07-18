Insider Selling: CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) EVP Sells $55,360.00 in Stock

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) EVP Elizabeth Masson-Hurlburt sold 8,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $55,360.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.30. CorMedix Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at $7,528,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after purchasing an additional 258,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CorMedix by 629.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 244,444 shares during the period. Spinnaker Capital LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Capital LLC now owns 175,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CorMedix by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 80,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.