Insider Selling: Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) Major Shareholder Sells 58,128 Shares of Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.04, for a total transaction of $17,266,341.12. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of COSM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.60. 8,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,716. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Cosmos Company Profile

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom.

