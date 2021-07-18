Insider Selling: Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) CEO Sells 77,300 Shares of Stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) CEO Peter G. Thomson sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,965. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $18.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

