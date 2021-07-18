Insider Selling: G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Sells $184,900.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mark A. Velleca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00.

GTHX stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.32. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.44. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 159.11% and a negative return on equity of 45.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. Analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 72,854 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

